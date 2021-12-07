DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,475. The company has a market cap of $720.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. DMC Global has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

