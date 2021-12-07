DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 179.00 to 186.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,890. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

