Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCBO. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.67.

TSE DCBO traded up C$5.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.22. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$47.22 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

