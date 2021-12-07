DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $340.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day moving average of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

