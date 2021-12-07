Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 159,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,629. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

