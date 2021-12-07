Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,165. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

