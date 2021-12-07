Doheny Asset Management CA Reduces Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Archrock were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Archrock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 9,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

