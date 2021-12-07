Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 17,000 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA owned approximately 0.10% of Energous worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Energous by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energous by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,122. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $67,435. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

