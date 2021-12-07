Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.9% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 515,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413,902. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

