Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.17.

Dollar General stock opened at $225.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $219.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

