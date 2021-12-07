Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 102,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.