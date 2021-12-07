Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $21.78 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.11.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.