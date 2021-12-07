Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

APD opened at $292.89 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

