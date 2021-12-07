Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 295 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The firm has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

