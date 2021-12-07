Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,999,188. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 139,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,030. Dropbox has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

