DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

