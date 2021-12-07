Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €41.00 ($46.07) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.26) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.95 ($52.75).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €37.14 ($41.73). 89,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €28.74 ($32.29) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($49.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

