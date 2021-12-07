Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Cowen upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 1,464,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,505. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.63.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.