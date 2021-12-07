DXdao Price Tops $737.29 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $737.29 or 0.01469190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $36.36 million and $147,361.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00314627 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

