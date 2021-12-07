E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.82 ($13.28).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.64) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.04 ($12.40). The stock had a trading volume of 6,942,649 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.61. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.