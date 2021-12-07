Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of EXP opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

