Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $602.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.