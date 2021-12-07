Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Insider Purchases A$792,000.00 in Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Daniel Riley bought 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$792,000.00 ($557,746.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Earlypay Company Profile
