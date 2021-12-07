Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.94. The company had a trading volume of 391,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $903.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

