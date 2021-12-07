Echo Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 270,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45.

