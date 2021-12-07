Echo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

MGK traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,302. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01.

