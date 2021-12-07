Echo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VTI traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,029. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average is $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

