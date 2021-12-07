Efficient Advisors LLC Has $13.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

