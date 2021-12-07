Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $65,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.