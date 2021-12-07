Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $113.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.