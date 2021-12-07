eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

eGain stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.44 million, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

