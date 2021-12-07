Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,310 ($17.37) to GBX 1,400 ($18.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ECM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.90) to GBX 1,450 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.34) to GBX 1,477 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.86).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,209 ($16.03) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 805.50 ($10.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,153.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,080.63. The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

