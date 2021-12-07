Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 360.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

