Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.