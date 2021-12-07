Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $2,468,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $849,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $880,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $140,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

