Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

