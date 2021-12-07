Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 191.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.