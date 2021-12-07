Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $269.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.80. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

