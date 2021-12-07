EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $6.71 on Monday. EMCORE has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.