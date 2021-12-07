Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

