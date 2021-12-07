Empire (TSE:EMP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.55 billion.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

