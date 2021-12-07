ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENGGY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

