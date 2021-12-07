Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) fell 7.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $76.25 and last traded at $76.60. 4,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Specifically, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,458 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

