Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $48,368.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00280920 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009487 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00119118 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

