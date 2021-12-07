Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Now Covered by Analysts at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NETI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.
NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.22. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $24.74.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
