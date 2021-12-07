Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Now Covered by Analysts at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NETI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.22. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

