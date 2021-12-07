Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

