Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Barclays

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.75) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.87 ($17.83).

ENGI traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Tuesday, hitting €13.11 ($14.73). 6,667,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.08. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

