Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $293,065.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00274086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

