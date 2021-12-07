Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 21.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation owned 2.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $36,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,632. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

