EOS Force (EOSC) Price Tops $0.0132

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $12.71 million and $123,204.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00181462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00572406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00064987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

